Teen with longest hair cuts her locks after 12 years

Gujarat's Nilanshi Patel with world's longest hair on teenager cuts her locks after 12 years

Her hair weighed a total of 266 grams

Credit: Screengrab from a video of Patel's haircut and her Instagram handle.

Guinness World Record holder for the ‘longest hair on a teenager’, Nilanshi Patel from Gujarat, has finally chopped off her hair after over a decade.

Patel held the record since 2018, back when she was 16 years old, and had a hair length of 5 feet and 7 inches.

More recently, her hair was measured to be 6 feet and 6.7 inches last July before she turned 18 – still defending her title.

However, the ‘real life Rapunzel’ has now parted with her record-holding locks.

"My hair gave me a lot - because of my hair I am known as the 'real life Rapunzel'... now it’s time to give it something back," she said, according to a report.

Following bad haircuts, Patel decided to stop cutting her locks since the age of 6. She is parting with her ‘lucky charm’ after 12 long years.

 

Nilanshi had three options in hand - to auction off the hair, to donate it to charity or to donate it to a museum.

After much deliberation with her mother Kaminiben, she decided to display her hair at a museum. Her mother said her story would inspire people.

In support, Kaminiben said she will donate her hair to charity.

"I'm so excited and a little bit nervous because I don't know how I'm looking in the new hairstyle... so let's see what happens, but I hope it's going to be amazing,” the former Rapunzel said before seeing her newly cut short hair.

Her hair weighed a total of 266 grams and the mother-daughter duo are pleased with the new look and the events surrounding it.

"Oh my god it's beautiful! It's amazing - I'm like a little princess!", she exclaimed after the big reveal.

Her hair will be displayed at Ripley’s Believe it or Not! Hollywood and then at the Guinness World Records Museum.

