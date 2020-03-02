Gun licences scam: CBI court grants 10-day remand of two former DCs

A day after their arrest, a CBI court in Srinagar on Monday sent former district magistrates of Kupwara - Rajiv Ranjan (IAS) and Itrit Hussain Rafiqui to ten-day police remand.

The two officers who are allegedly involved in issuance of large number of gun licences on the basis of forged documents were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) on Sunday.

The Special Judge CBI Cases, Srinagar granted the remand of the accused to the CBI. Sources said Ranjan and Rafiqui were called for questioning by the CBI in connection with the issuance of arms licenses by them during their posting as the District Magistrates of Kupwara. During questioning, they were arrested after completion of all legal formalities. These were the first arrests made by the CBI in high-profile fake arms licenses case.

While Ranjan was posted as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Metropolitan Regulatory Authority and Vice Chairman Jammu Development Authority (JDA) Rafiqui has retired from the services. Arrests of Ranjan and Rafiqui were the first in the officers’ category since the CBI took over investigations in fake arms licenses case from the then Vigilance Organization, now the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The Jammu and Kashmir government had in 2018 recommended a CBI probe into the gun license racket after names of public officials, especially some IAS officers, surfaced during investigations carried out by Rajasthan police's Anti-Terror Squad (ATS). The unholy nexus between bureaucrats-middlemen-arms dealers was unraveled by the Rajasthan police's ATS in 2017.

The probe agency is investigating alleged irregularities in the grant of over two lakh arms licenses in different districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier on December 30 last year, the CBI had conducted simultaneous raids at 17 locations in Srinagar, Jammu and three other cities including Gurgaon (Haryana), Mohali (Punjab) and Noida (Uttar Pradesh) covering houses and offices of eight former district magistrates/deputy commissioners in connection with the scam.