'Gun-totting', 'pen-wielding' Naxals need to be uprooted, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the next 25 years will focus on the creation of an ‘amrit peedhi’ following the resolutions of 'Panch Pran'.

Addressing a Chintan Shivir of state home ministers, Modi said, "The next 25 years will be for the creation of an ‘amrit peedhi’. This ‘amrit peedhi’ will be created by imbibing the resolutions of ‘Panch Pran’ - creation of a developed India, freedom from all colonial mindset, pride in heritage, unity and most importantly, citizen duty."

He also mooted the idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police, saying it is just a suggestion and he is not trying to impose it on the states. "'The One Nation, One Uniform' for police is just an idea. I am not trying to impose it on you. Just give it a thought. It may happen, it may happen in 5, 50, or 100 years. Just think over it," Modi said.

The prime minister said he thinks that the identity of the police across the country could be identical.

Read | PM Modi in combat uniform: Fancy-dress show or deeper symbolism

In his nearly 45-minute video address, the Prime Minister also referred to naxals "with guns or the one with pens" and said they have to be "uprooted to prevent them from misleading the youth of the country".

Warning that such forces were "increasing their intellectual sphere to pervert the minds of coming generations", Modi said such forces get significant help internationally and India cannot allow any such forces to flourish in our country.

He said the reform measures taken by the government in the past few years have helped in strengthening the law and order system and maintaining a peaceful environment in the country.

PM Modi also advocated close cooperation among the states to tackle crimes and criminals. He said cooperative federalism was not only the feeling of the Constitution but also the responsibility of the states and the Centre.

He also urged the state governments to review old laws and amend them to the current context as he batted for coordinated action by all the agencies to meet the emerging challenges of law and order and security.

Modi said it was "very important" to maintain a good perception of police and the "wrongs here" should be addressed.

He said police and intelligence agencies should cooperate with each other to ensure efficiency, better outcome and protection to the common man.

The prime minister said the good old system of generating human intelligence by the police and security agencies should be strengthened for achieving better results.

(With inputs from PTI)