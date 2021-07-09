Encounter underway between militants, forces in J&K

Gunbattle underway between militants and security forces in J&K’s Kulgam

This is the second gunfight in Kulgam district and the third in south Kashmir in the last two days

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 09 2021, 09:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 09:36 ist
Four militants were killed in two encounters with security forces in south Kashmir on Thursday. Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Redwani area of Kulgam, in south Kashmir, during the night after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired at security forces.

Read | Internet snapped in Kashmir's Pulwama, Kulgam districts

The security forces retaliated and the exchange of firing was going on, the official said, adding further details are awaited.

This is the second gunfight in Kulgam district and the third in south Kashmir in the last two days.

Four militants were killed in two encounters with security forces in south Kashmir on Thursday. 

Jammu and Kashmir
Kulgam

