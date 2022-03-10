Gunfight breaks out in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama

An encounter has broken out between terrorists and security forces at Naina Batpora area in South Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Thursday.
"Encounter has started at Naina Batpora area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.
The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Viruses can do good
DH Toon | Election won, but promises...?
Hiding from bombs, Ukraine's cellar violinist plays on
Any speech against govt policy can’t be seditious: SC
Sreesanth retires from all forms of domestic cricket
Russia admits conscripts 'part' of Ukraine operation
First pig heart transplant patient dies after 2 months
SP candidate guards EVM strongroom with binoculars
Meet 325-mn-year-old octopus fossil named after Biden
In Pics | Corporations that have pulled out of Russia