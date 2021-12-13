Gunfight breaks out in Srinagar

Gunfight breaks out in Srinagar

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter

IANS
IANS, Srinagar,
  • Dec 13 2021, 14:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2021, 14:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A gunfight erupted between terrorists and security forces in Srinagar district's Rangreth area on Monday, officials said.

The firefight broke out after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

