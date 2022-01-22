Gunfight underway in Kashmir's Shopian

Gunfight underway in Kashmir's Shopian

A joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the Kilbal area and launched a search operation

IANS
IANS, Srinagar,
  • Jan 22 2022, 15:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2022, 15:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI file photo

A gunfight is underway between terrorists and security forces in Kashmir's Shopian district, police said on Saturday.

A joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the Kilbal area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

