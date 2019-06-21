Gunmen shoot and injure militant’s relatives

Unidentified gunmen shot at and injured relatives of an active Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant a day after their abduction in Arwani area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, on Friday.

The gunmen had abducted the couple at 4.30 pm on Thursday, and both of them were dumped today near a graveyard in Arwani, 50 kms from here, with bullet injuries in their legs, a police official said. The injured identified as Nusrat and her husband Mudasir Thokar were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Nusrat, according to local media reports, is the sister of a Lashkar militant Nasir Ahmad Chadroo, who is active for more than a year now.

Meanwhile, security forces on Friday apprehended a motorcyclist at K P Road in Anantnag town, 55 kms from here. According to police, a joint party of police and CRPF asked the motorcyclist to stop near K P Road for checking. The motorcyclist turned back following which the forces fired supposedly a few aerial shots.

The pillion rider, aged about 17 years, fell down and was later apprehended by the joint team. The motorcyclist, however, managed to escape from the site, he said.

Last week, five paramilitary personnel and a police officer were killed when fidayeen (suicide) militants attacked a joint party of security forces at KP Road. One of the two routes for annual Amarnath yatra, scheduled to begin from July 1, passes through KP Road.