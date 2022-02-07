Gurmeet Ram Rahim gets furlough of 21 days

Gurmeet Ram Rahim gets furlough of 21 days

Singh is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his women disciples in his 'ashram' in Sirsa

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Feb 07 2022, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2022, 16:27 ist
Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim. Credit: AFP File Photo

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is lodged in Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak district, was granted a three-week furlough on Monday, officials said.

Singh has been granted a 21-day furlough by the state's jail administration.

Last year too, the Dera chief had been given emergency parole from sunrise to sunset to meet his ailing mother. He had also come out of jail on a couple of occasions on health grounds.  

Singh, 54, is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his women disciples in his 'ashram' in Sirsa. He was convicted in August 2017 by a special CBI court in Panchkula.    

The Sirsa headquartered Dera has a large number of followers in poll-bound states of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Dera Sacha Sauda
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Supermountains' that contributed to revolutionary boom

'Supermountains' that contributed to revolutionary boom

Just 16% of global coastlines in good shape: Study

Just 16% of global coastlines in good shape: Study

Irregular sales worth billions fire up wild NFT market

Irregular sales worth billions fire up wild NFT market

Karnataka connection of Ramanujacharya Samata Kendra

Karnataka connection of Ramanujacharya Samata Kendra

DH Toon | RIP Lata Mangeshkar

DH Toon | RIP Lata Mangeshkar

 