Gurugram: Congress MLA's gunman booked for thrashing toll plaza worker

A gunman of a Congress MLA allegedly thrashed a toll plaza employee on Gurugram-Faridabad road, forced him into his car, and drove him to a police outpost, according to a police complaint filed by the toll plaza management.

The incident happened at the Bandhwari toll plaza when NIT-Faridabad MLA Neeraj Sharma stopped there with his staff and a row erupted between them and the toll workers, police said on Friday.

The entire incident was captured in CCTV footage which is purported to have shown the MLA's gunman and other staff thrashing a toll worker and forcing him into the MLA's car.

The gunman, Constable Virendra, in his complaint, accused the toll booth worker of being drunk on duty and misbehaving with him when they reached the toll plaza.

Both parties filed complaints against each other Thursday at DLF Phase 1 Police Station on Thursday, with police filing two FIRs on the basis of these complaints.

As per the first complaint filed by Chetan Sharma on behalf of the Bandhwari toll plaza management, on April 9 at around 1.30 am a Toyota Innova stopped in lane number 7 on its way to Faridabad from Gurugram.

Sumit Sirohi, who was manning the booth in the lane, asked the driver to pay the toll, but the driver replied the car belonged to MLA Neeraj Sharma, the complaint read.

The car had three other people, with one sitting in the front passenger seat beside the driver.

According to Chetan Sharma, when Sirohi asked the driver to show the MLA's id card, he got furious and started abusing him.

"After that…. the gunman of MLA barged into the toll worker's booth and not only abused catching his collar but also threatened to kill him.

"The gunman forcibly removed the barrier and made the car pass. Soon after the gunman came back to the toll booth, dragged toll worker Sumit into their car and took him to Mangar police chowki," he said in his complaint.

When contacted, MLA Neeraj Sharma said that the toll worker was drunk and misbehaved with them.

The Congress MLA also accused the state BJP government of trying to frame him into the matter.

DLF Assistant Commissioner of Police Vikas Kaushik said police are exploring the CCTV footage to verify the facts.