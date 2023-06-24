Gurugram police arrests wanted notorious criminal Sandeep alias Bandar

Notorious criminal Sandeep alias Bandar, who was also on the radar of the National Investigation Agency has been arrested, police here said on Saturday.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had declared a reward of Rs 1 lakh for providing information leading to the arrest of Sandeep, a close aide of jailed gangster Kaushal, they said.

Police said an illegal pistol, six cartridges and a pulsar bike have been recovered from his possession. The wanted criminal was handling the illegal extortion business of gangster Kaushal for the last two years.

The accused was produced in a city court on Saturday and police have taken him on five days of police remand.

According to police, they received a tip-off on Friday night that the Kaushal gang's shooter Sandeep alias Bandar, a resident of Naharpur Roopa, was about to leave on a bike from the Sector 38 area. On the basis of the information, a team arrested the accused after chasing him for a kilometre.

"The accused Sandeep alias Bandar is also a resident of gangster Kaushal's village Naharpur Roopa and a habitual offender. More than 10 cases, including that of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, extortion and illegal recovery and encounters with police, are registered against him in Delhi and Gurugram," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Varun Dahiya said.

"He had joined the Kaushal gang in 2007. He has gone to jail many times. After being arrested in the murder of one Jaidev alias JD, he came out of jail on bail in September 2021 and started working for the Kaushal gang again along with dealing in the illegal extortion business of the gangster.

"We are questioning the accused after taking him on a five days police remand. We have also informed the NIA about the arrest of the criminal and NIA will also interrogate after taking him on remand," he added.

According to officials, in the past one year, the NIA has raided the locations of gangsters operating in north India. It has also raided the hideout and house of Sandeep alias Bandar twice in October last year and in April, this year, during which some mobile phones were seized from his house.

The investigation revealed that Bandar was running the Kaushal gang, following which the Central agency declared a cash reward for leads on Bandar.