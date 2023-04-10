Gurugram: Quack selling medicine guaranteeing 'baby boy' arrested

A team of the health department here along with police caught a quack who was selling medicine that guaranteed the birth of a baby boy in Badshahpur area on Monday, officials said.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Yameen, was arrested from outside a temple, they said.

According to the health department, a complaint was received that a person is selling medicine in the Arya Samaj Mandir in the area.

The department formed a team including medical officers Dr Harish, Dr Ravi, Dr Urvashi and Dr Jai Bharat. They sent a woman to the fake doctor as a decoy customer after giving her a signed note of Rs 2000, the officials said.

The quack took Rs 500 from the decoy customer and gave her medicine in a bottle. After getting a signal from the woman, the team reached the spot and nabbed Yameen, they said.

Several allopathic and homoeopathic medicines were found in his possession while he does hold any degree or permission to prescribe them, they said.

An FIR has been registered and the accused arrested, police said.

“The accused was doing this work for the last eight years while he is only a matric pass. We are questioning him”, said inspector Madan Lal, SHO of Badshahpur police station.

The accused used to come to the temple only twice a month to give the medicines, police said.