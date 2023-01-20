R-Day: Gurugram curbs heavy commercial vehicles' entry

Gurugram restricts entry of heavy commercial vehicles for Republic Day celebrations

Heavy vehicles coming from Jaipur should use the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, the police said in an advisory

PTI
PTI, Gurugram,
  • Jan 20 2023, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2023, 14:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The traffic police will bar heavy commercial vehicles from entering the city between 9.00 pm on Sunday and 1.30 pm on Monday and from 9.00 pm on Wednesday to 1.30 pm on Thursday in view of Republic Day celebrations.

Heavy vehicles coming from Jaipur should use the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, the police said in an advisory.

"For security and smooth traffic operation, in case of traffic jam at Panchgaon Chowk, Manesar Chowk, Sirhaul Border and Kapriwas Chowk alternative routes have been determined from Bilaspur, KMP, Farukhnagar, Himgiri Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Shankar Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, Signature Tower Chowk, Udyog Vihar and Kherki Daula Toll Plaza.

"Gurugram police requested all heavy vehicle drivers to use alternative routes due to heavy vehicle restrictions in the capital. In the view of the security point, entry of heavy vehicles has been prohibited in the National Capital Region on Republic Day," according to the advisory.

The police have appealed to all heavy vehicle transporters to follow the instructions to ensure that the general public did not face any problems.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

gurugram
Republic Day
heavy vehicles
India News

What's Brewing

'Toadzilla' believed to be world's biggest toad

'Toadzilla' believed to be world's biggest toad

Folk-rock pioneer David Crosby passes away at 81

Folk-rock pioneer David Crosby passes away at 81

Brazil launches anti-deforestation raids to save Amazon

Brazil launches anti-deforestation raids to save Amazon

Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

UP college bars entry of girls in 'burqa'

UP college bars entry of girls in 'burqa'

 