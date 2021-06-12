Gurugram schoolboy killing: SC seeks CBI response on bail plea by juvenile, citing Covid-19 fears

The Supreme Court has asked the CBI to respond to a bail plea by a juvenile, then a Class XI student of a prestigious school at Gurugram, arrested for killing a seven-year-old fellow student in 2017.

The juvenile sought release from the Observation Home in Karnal, saying his life was in danger as several fellow inmates had tested positive for Covid-19.

A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and M R Shah issued a notice to the CBI and sought an affidavit by July 1.

The court passed its order after hearing senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra and advocate Durga Dutt on behalf of the juvenile, identified as 'Master Bholu' in case records.

The petitioner challenged the April 28 order by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which adjourned his plea to July 27 without appreciating the urgency in the matter in "utter violation of the Right to Life of the petitioner in the present alarming situation amid Covid-19 pandemic".

He maintained that he had already suffered incarceration for about three years and six months in the observation home where, out of 200 inmates, 25 had tested positive for Covid-19 in May this year.

His plea contended that the High Court failed to consider that the pandemic was intensifying in the country with a probability of a 'third wave', which would directly affect children and adolescents.

He also pointed out that the investigation in the matter has long been over with the filing of a charge sheet by the CBI on February 5, 2018, along with citing 127 witnesses.

As the top court on November 19, 2018 passed an order of status quo on issue whether he was to be treated as a juvenile or adult, there was no likelihood of trial being taken up in near future, he claimed.

The CBI, in its charge sheet, had alleged that the teenager had murdered the student on September 8, 2017 in a bid to get exams postponed and a scheduled parent-teacher meeting cancelled.

The victim's body, with the throat slit, was found in the washroom of the school at the Bhondsi area of Gurugram.

The CBI had taken up the case from Haryana Police following a nationwide uproar over the killing. It had given a clean chit to school bus conductor Ashok Kumar, who was initially arrested by the state police.