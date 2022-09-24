Heavy rain in Gurugram, police issue advisory

Gurugram waterlogged after rain for third consecutive day, police issue advisory

Several vehicles were seen submerged at various places as the rain started on Saturday morning

  Sep 24 2022, 14:18 ist
  updated: Sep 24 2022, 14:46 ist
A man pushes his stalled motorbike on a flooded street after heavy rains in Gurugram, on the outskirts of New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo

Waterlogging on multiple stretches caused by intermittent rain for the third consecutive day led Gurugram Traffic Police to issue an advisory on Saturday about diversion and congestion.

Traffic police personnel and teams of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority were pressed into action to manage the traffic and drain the water.

"Commuters on NH8 from Delhi/Gurugram to Manesar, Rewari and Jaipur side are requested to follow alternate routes like Golf course extension, Vatika Chowk and SPR," Gurugram Traffic Police said in its advisory on Twitter.

"Similarly inner city commuters may follow Rajiv Chowk to Vatika Chowk and SPR route. This way will be free from water logging and they will be able to avoid slowdown of Traffic at Narsingpur water overflow/logging on Highway and service lanes. Traffic police will be there to facilitate your easy flow."

Also Read | Rains in Delhi for third consecutive day

Several vehicles were seen submerged at various places as the rain started on Saturday morning. More than 50 areas, including Sector 15 Part 2, New Colony, Sector 7, Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension, Service Lane of Delhi-Gurugram Expressway to Kherki Daula, Sector 10, Village Khandsa and Manesar, have been affected by the waterlogging.

A senior traffic officer said the situation was under control on the main carriageway but traffic was slow near Manesar due to heavy waterlogging.

Delhi
India News
rains
Gurgaon
gurugram

