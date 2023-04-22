Gurugram woman duped of Rs 11 lakh on pretext of work-from-home job

A Sector 85 resident was allegedly duped of over Rs 11 lakh on the pretext of earning money through a work-from-home opportunity, police said on Saturday.

Puja Verma, a native of Agra, alleged in her police complaint that she received a message on WhatsApp where the sender offered her the opportunity to earn money through a part-time work-from-home job. She was told that she would be given tasks that included subscribing to YouTube channels.

She was also told to join a Telegram channel via a link. After she joined the Telegram channel, Verma was given tasks such as subscribing to YouTube channels. She was also asked to invest Rs 5,000, which she deposited in a bank account.

After she received a return of Rs 6,440 on her investment, Verma thought that it was not a scam. Then a caller who identified herself as Kangana asked her to invest Rs 10,000 and was told that she would be allowed to withdraw the profits if she put in Rs 1,00,000.

In total, Verma alleged that she was duped of Rs 11.45 lakh.

On the basis of her complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at Manesar police station's Cyber Crime department on Friday.