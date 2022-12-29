Gurugram: Woman held captive, raped for two days

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly held captive and repeatedly raped by her friend here, police said on Thursday.
According to a complaint filed by the woman, the accused, identified as Rasdul, lived as a tenant at the victim's house, they said.
The accused and the woman became friends and stayed in touch even after the man shifted to another accommodation, police said citing the complainant.
Also Read | 3 men of same family arrested over alleged rape of woman, forced religious conversion bid in Noida: Police
On December 26, the man took the woman to his room, held her captive, repeatedly raped her for two days and threatened to kill her, they said.
The victim somehow freed herself and told her family about the ordeal after which they moved to the police, they said.
An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code on Wednesday, said inspector Rajender Kumar, SHO of Kherki Daula police station.
Efforts are on to nab the accused, he said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Link between winter storms and global warming?
Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw
Five space exploration missions to look out for in 2023
Marvel to release documentary on Stan Lee in 2023
Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm
Covid Preparedness: A ward-level approach
In the shadows of city lights
TN launches special project to conserve Nilgiri Tahr
2022: Shocks and lessons for Bollywood
DH Toon | India eyes bid for 2036 Olympics