Teen killed in celebratory firing in MP's Gwalior

Gwalior: 15-year-old killed in celebratory firing at wedding

The victim's uncle, who fired the gun is absconding and a search has been launched

PTI
PTI, Gwalior,
  • Apr 23 2023, 19:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2023, 19:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 15-year-old boy was killed in a celebratory firing by his uncle at a wedding in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Hare Shiv Marriage Garden in Janakganj area of the city on Saturday night, an official said.

Priyanshu Yadav was hit by a bullet allegedly fired by his uncle during the wedding ceremony, Janakganj police station in-charge Alok Parihar said.

The boy was killed on the spot, he said, adding that the police were informed and the body was sent for post-mortem.

The victim's uncle is absconding with the gun and a search has been launched for him, the official said.

Gwalior
Celebratory firing
Madhya Pradesh
Shooting
India News
wedding

