Gwalior: Teen killed in celebratory firing by uncle at wedding

A 15-year-old boy was killed in a celebratory firing by his uncle at a wedding in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, police said on Sunday.
The incident occurred at Hare Shiv Marriage Garden in Janakganj area of the city on Saturday night, an official said.
Priyanshu Yadav was hit by a bullet allegedly fired by his uncle during the wedding ceremony, Janakganj police station in-charge Alok Parihar said.
The boy was killed on the spot, he said, adding that the police were informed and the body was sent for post-mortem.
The victim's uncle is absconding with the gun and a search has been launched for him, the official said.
