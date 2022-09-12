Gyanvapi case: Hindus' plea for right to pray admitted

The district court has rejected the Masjid committee's plea challenging the Hindu side's plea

PTI
PTI, Varanasi,
  • Sep 12 2022, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2022, 15:59 ist
Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Varanasi district court on Monday rejected the plea questioning the maintainability of a petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

District Judge A K Vishvesh ordered that it would continue to hear the petition seeking the right to worship in the temple.

Five women had filed the petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are claimed to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee has said the Gyanvapi mosque is a Waqf property and has questioned the maintainability of the plea.

The district judge had last month reserved the order till September 12 in the communally sensitive matter.

The court fixed September 22 as the next date of hearing in the case.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Gyanvapi Mosque
India News
Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh

