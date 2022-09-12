Gyanvapi case: Hindus' plea for right to pray admitted

The Varanasi district court on Monday rejected the plea questioning the maintainability of a petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.
District Judge A K Vishvesh ordered that it would continue to hear the petition seeking the right to worship in the temple.
Five women had filed the petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are claimed to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.
The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee has said the Gyanvapi mosque is a Waqf property and has questioned the maintainability of the plea.
The district judge had last month reserved the order till September 12 in the communally sensitive matter.
The court fixed September 22 as the next date of hearing in the case.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
UP doctors use mobile torch lights to treat patients
NASA marks 9/11 anniversary with ISS photos of attack
Iron Lady? UK should hope Truss isn't a laughingstock
'Succession', 'Squid Game'? Emmy winners list out today
King Charles III's name has loaded history
Love it or hate it, moonlighting is here to stay
2 tigresses, their cubs steal hearts in Nagarahole