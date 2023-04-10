Gyanvapi case: SC to hear on April 14 plea seeking permission for ritual ablution during Ramzan

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to take up on April 14 a plea by Muslim side in Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath dispute for alternative arrangement for Vazu (ablution) in view of bigger rush of 'namazis' during the period of Ramazan.

The court had, in May 2022, ordered for protection of the original pond, earlier being used for the purpose, after the purported discovery of a 'Shiv Linga' during the survey of court-appointed Commissioner, which the Muslim side called as a fountain.

As senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi made a mentioning on behalf of the Muslim side, a three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said, "We will see. This is procedural issue."

Read | Gyanvapi mosque case: Politics by prayer

"The water for wuzu is being used for a drum. There are more worshippers due to Ramazan. We are insisting because of Ramazan. We should have come earlier," he said.

However, the CJI said it would difficult for Justice Surya Kant, who was part of earlier bench, to join for hearing.

"We will hear on April 14," the bench said.

In their application, Committee of Management, Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Varanasi contended the ablution area of the mosque where the "said object" (Shiv Linga) is stated to have been found which, the petitioner maintains, is in fact a part of an old fountain, was sealed by the district authorities and remains sealed till date.

"The washroom alongside the same also remains sealed, thus creating an inconvenience for the worshippers where they are deprived of the wuzukhana needed for offering namaz as well as the washroom. As the door to access the washroom was through the ablution area and the same remains sealed, the access to the said washroom is also hindered, it claimed.

A detailed representation was also made before the Divisional Commissioner, Varanasi highlighting the need for arrangements to be made from ablution and washroom, they said.

"As a matter of fact, at present there is no arrangement for ablution (wuzu) so either the worshippers are performing Wuzu at home prior to coming for Namaz or have to use water from a drum that the Managing Committee has arranged for the time being," it said.

The inconvenience, it is submitted, is further aggravated at present due to the ongoing month of Ramazan when not only prayers are important but such adequate arrangements for a washroom and ablution are required for the Taraweeh prayer at night, which continued for more than an hour, the plea added.

