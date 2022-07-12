Gyanvapi mosque: Muslim side completes arguments on maintainability of case

Muslim side completes arguments on Gyanvapi mosque case

PTI
PTI, Varanasi ,
  • Jul 12 2022, 20:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2022, 21:06 ist
Gyanvapi mosque. Credit: PTI Photo

The Muslim side on Tuesday completed its arguments on the maintainability of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex case in the district court here.

District Government Counsel Rana Sanjiv Singh said after the Muslim side completed its arguments, the Hindu side started its arguments that will continue on Wednesday.

Madan Mohan Yadav, the counsel for the Hindu side, said the Muslim side demanded from the court to dismiss the case.

The district court had on July 4 fixed the hearing for July 12 as the Muslim side sought more time to present their arguments.

Earlier, five women had filed a petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the mosque.

A lower court had ordered a videography survey of the complex. The survey work was completed on May 16 and the report was presented in the court on May 19.

The Hindu side had claimed in the court that a Shivling was found during the videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex.

On the order of the Supreme Court later, the matter is now being heard in the district judge's court from May 23. 

Gyanvapi Mosque
Varanasi
India News

