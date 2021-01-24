Hackers demand Rs 10 crore extortion from Ghaziabad man

Hackers demand Rs 10 crore extortion from Ghaziabad man, threaten to circulate personal details

They have threatened a man named Rajiv Kumar, in case he will not pay 10 crore rupees his obnoxious videos would be viraled on social media

A Ghaziabad man has been asked to pay up Rs 10 crore by a group of hackers who have threatened to circulate his obscene pictures and his family's personal details online if the demand is not met, police said on Saturday.

The man from Vasundhara Colony approached police after the accused hacked into his email account, they said.

They have threatened a man named Rajiv Kumar, in case he will not pay 10 crore rupees, his obnoxious videos would go viral on social media.

A case has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code including criminal intimidation, insulting the modesty of a woman and intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, and section 66D of the IT Act, Deputy Superintendent of Police Anshu Jain told PTI.

The complainant has stated that the hackers are keeping a watch on the activities of the family and continuously harassing them.

The cybercrime cell of the police are probing the case and efforts are on to nab the hackers, the DSP said.

