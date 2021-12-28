Hackers replace 'Allahabadi' with 'Prayagraj' on portal

Hackers replace 'Allahabadi' with 'Prayagraj' on UP education commission's website

The Prayagraj-based commission, however, was able to restore its Hindi website and is working to restore its English portal

PTI
PTI, Prayagraj,
  • Dec 28 2021, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2021, 22:35 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

The website of UP Higher Education Service Commission was hacked on Tuesday, with hackers replacing the last name “Allahabadi” of some renowned poets with “Praygaraj” in an "apparent resentment" of the change of the name of the historical city, an official said.

The Prayagraj-based commission, however, was able to restore its Hindi website and is working to restore its English portal, commission chairman Ishwar Charan Vishvaarma told PTI.

A complaint regarding the incident has been lodged with the cyber cell of the city police to nab the culprits, Dr Vishvakarma said. "It was evidently a handiwork of some miscreants expressing their apparent resentment over the change of name of Allahabad," Dr Vishvakarma said.

The renowned poets and litterateur whose last name "Allahabadi" was replaced by “Prayagraj” included Akbar Allahabadi, Tej Allahabadi and Rasheed Allahabadi, the commission’s chairman said, adding these names have been corrected on the Hindi website and the work is on to correct them in the English portal of the commission. 

