Dharna, prayers ahead of SC Haldwani eviction hearing

Haldwani residents stage dharna, offer prayers ahead of eviction hearing in Supreme Court

On December 20, the high court had ordered demolition of constructions over the encroached railway land, which residents challenged

PTI, Haldwani/Dehradun,
  • Jan 05 2023, 13:06 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2023, 13:06 ist
Residents of Banbhoolpura in stage a dharna ahead of the Supreme Court order on the plea opposing their imminent eviction, in Haldwani. Credit: PTI Photo

Residents of Banbhoolpura in Haldwani facing eviction in compliance with a high court order sat on a dharna in front of a mosque here on Thursday.

The protesters, which included a sizable number of women and children, also offered prayers collectively.

The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear a batch of petitions challenging the Uttarakhand High Court order for removal of encroachments from 29 acres of railway land in Haldwani.

On December 20, the high court ordered demolition of constructions over the encroached railway land. It directed that a week's notice be given to the encroachers after which the encroachments should be demolished.

The residents claimed that they had the relevant documents and expressed hope that the apex court would consider the fact that they had been living on the land for 100 years and deliver a verdict in their favour.

Uttarakhand High Court
Supreme Court
India News
Uttarakhand

