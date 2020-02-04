'Hanuman bhakt' Kejriwal takes on dare, recites Hanuman Chalisa

'Hanuman bhakt' Kejriwal takes on dare, recites Chalisa

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 04 2020, 11:21am ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2020, 11:32am ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday declared that he was a staunch Hanuman 'Bhakt' and went on to recite the Hanuman Chalisa while defending the anti-Hindu claims made against him.

During an interview with a news channel in front of a live audience, Kejriwal proclaimed that he believed in Lord Hanuman and said, "Since childhood, I've been a firm believer of Lord Hanuman and they call me anti-Hindu." 

Quizzing Kejriwal on his faith, the anchor asked him if he visited Hanuman temples while stating that he shouldn't be asking such questions. "Of course, I visit. There's one in my neighbourhood and a big one in CP," responded Kejriwal. 

Not letting Kejriwal off the hook, the anchor went to ask, once again, after stating that he shouldn't be asking such a question if he knew the Hanuman Chalisa after claiming to be such a big believer. 

Pat came the response from Kejriwal: "Of course, I know it." 

"Recite it then," said the anchor, egging him on.

"I'll definitely recite it. Hanuman Chalisa gives me a lot of peace," said a hesitant Kejriwal, adding that he doesn't sing as well as the others, earning him a cheer from the audience. 

"I'll try to sing a little but please forgive my tunes, I could be completely out of tune," said Kejriwal before sipping water from a glass and reciting the Hanuman Chalisa. 

After singing a portion of the hymn, Kejriwal playfully asked the host to organise a separate programme where he would sing the entire hymn.  

Arvind Kejriwal-led incumbent Aam Aadmi Party would be taking on the BJP and the Congress in the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls to remain in power. With less than a week to go, the parties have been rallying in full swing.  

