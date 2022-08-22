Hanuman idol vandalised in Delhi temple; 1 booked

The locals accessed a video which showed a man with a rod near the temple where the idol of Hanuman was damaged

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 22 2022, 13:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2022, 15:55 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A person has been booked for allegedly vandalising a deity's idol at a small temple in Northwest Delhi's Mahendra Park area, police said.

The locals accessed a video which showed a man with a rod near the temple where the idol of Hanuman was damaged. Some shops in the vicinity were also vandalised, they said.

Police said they suspect that the man vandalised the idol and the shops in a drunken stupor and the locals confirmed that he was an addict.

He is yet to be arrested, they said.

A senior police officer said a new idol has been placed in the temple with the help of locals. 

"We scanning CCTV footage. It is suspected that the man was intoxicated. We are looking for him," the officer said.

"Police are trying to nab the culprit. There is peace in the area," DCP Northwest said in a tweet. 

Delhi
Hanuman
India News
vandalism

