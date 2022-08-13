'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign will create patriotism, unity: Ajmer dargah deewan

'Har Ghar Tiranga' to create unity: Ajmer dargah deewan

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Aug 13 2022, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2022, 22:56 ist
Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Credit: PTI Photo

Welcoming the government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the spiritual head of Ajmer dargah on Saturday said it will create a sense of patriotism among the people and also send a strong message of unity to the world.

Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan called upon every Indian to celebrate the Independence Day together irrespective of religion, caste or identity.

"Tiranga is a symbol of national pride for every Indian. The tricolour has to be waved so much that if someone looks at the earth from space, he should happen to see our country wrapped in the tricolour and say, 'Saare Jahan Se Achcha, Hindustan Hamara'," Khan said.

He said 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' reflects the definition of progressive India by portraying its socio-cultural aspects, economic identity and polity.

"In 75 years, India has been continuously moving towards progress. Our country has taken great strides in science and technology, medicine and several other areas," he said in a statement.

"We are now at a very good stage of development and this is a great time to celebrate. I sincerely hope that together we will make the campaign of tricolour in every house a success," he added.

India News
Rajasthan
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Independence Day
India@75

