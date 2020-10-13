Harassed by in-laws, woman tries to immolate self before UP assembly building, critical

Woman, an alleged victim of 'love jihad' Muslim youths marrying Hindu girls under false pretenses), attempts to immolate herself in front of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly building in Lucknow as her in-laws refused entry into their house by her in-laws after her husband left for a Gulf country for work on Tuesday.

She suffered serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital, where her condition was stated to be critical.

According to the police sources, the woman, was a resident of Maharajganj district, about 350 kilometres from the state capital, had earlier married one Akhilesh Tewari but they got divorced after a year. She later married a Muslim youth and converted.

Her husband left for a Gulf country for work, a few days back. Sources said that her in-laws threw her out of the house onec her hubby had left. The woman approached the authorities and also embarked on a dharna outside her house, but still was denied entry.

Sources also said that she came to Lucknow to meet senior officials and ministers but could not meet them. Anguished, she tried to self-immolate herself by pouring kerosene on her.

Police said that some scribes, who were present at the nearby BJP office, and cops managed to douse the flames.

BJP leaders said that it was a case of 'love jihad'.

The UP government was contemplating a law against 'love jihad', aimed at barring religious conversions through force, cheating and allurements and would also cover conversions under false pretenses.