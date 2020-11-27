Harassed over marriage, girl sets herself ablaze, dies

PTI
PTI, Amethi,
  • Nov 27 2020, 18:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2020, 19:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

A 17-year-old girl who was allegedly being harassed by a man who wanted to marry her died on Friday after she set herself on fire in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, police said.

According to a complaint, Zamin, alias Bablu, who is presently working in Mumbai, was pressuring the teenager for marriage. His three brothers living at Jiyapur village under Shivratanganj police station were also threatening her, an officer said.

Due to this, the girl had set herself afire in her house in the village last Friday after pouring petrol on her. She was shifted to the Balrampur hospital in Lucknow where she succumbed to injuries, Assistant Superintendent of Police Dayaram Saroj said.

A case has been registered and two suspects have been arrested. Efforts are on to nab others, the ASP said.

Uttar Pradesh
Amethi
harassment
Death

