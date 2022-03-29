AAP's ideologies reflected in Delhi budget: Kejriwal

Hardcore patriotism, honesty, humanity pillars of AAP ideology reflected in Delhi budget: Kejriwal

It was for the first time after the Independence that a 'Rozgar Budget' was presented by any government, the Delhi chief minister claimed

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 29 2022, 18:50 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2022, 18:50 ist
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI File Photo

Hardcore patriotism, honesty and humanity are the three pillars of the Aam Aadmi Party's ideology and Delhi's budget for 2022-23 reflects it, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a discussion on the budget in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday, he also accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of stalling development works in the city.

It was for the first time after the Independence that a 'Rozgar Budget' was presented by any government, the Delhi chief minister claimed.

"The budget presented in the Assembly is not an ordinary document, it is historical. A 'Rozgar Budget' has been presented for the first time in independent India.

"The budget has been prepared to bring happiness to all. We bring 'Rozgar Budget' because of our ideology. Hardcore patriotism, honesty and humanity are three pillars of our ideology," Kejriwal said in the House.

Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
Indian Politics
AAP
Aam Aadmi Party

