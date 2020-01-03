Hardeep Puri hands over registry papers to 20 residents

Residents of unauthorised colonies received their registry papers from union minister Hardeep Puri

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 03 2020, 15:43pm ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2020, 15:57pm ist
Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri during a press conference, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday handed over conveyance deeds and registry papers of houses to 20 residents of unauthorised colonies.

The documents were given to the residents of Raja Vihar and Samaypur Badli at a press conference here, ahead of the Delhi assembly polls.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi had recently asked residents of unauthorised colonies not to trust the BJP-led Centre unless they get registry papers of their houses in their hands.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
unauthorised
colony
Comments (+)
 