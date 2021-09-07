Hardline Hurriyat Conference makes Masrat Alam chairman

Hardline Hurriyat Conference elects Masrat Alam as chairman

Geelani, who died last week, was elected as the lifetime chairman of the amalgam, but he stepped down and dissociated from it last year

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Sep 07 2021, 17:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2021, 17:59 ist
Masrat Alam. Credit: Twitter/@shayjaar

Hardline Hurriyat Conference has elected incarcerated leader Masrat Alam as its chairman following the death of Syed Ali Shah Geelani last week.

In a statement issued to media on Tuesday, the hardline faction of the Hurriyat said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir look up to the amalgam's leadership with great expectations.

Shabir Ahmad Shah and Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar were elected as vice chairmen.

The amalgam said the appointments were temporary till elections are held according to the Hurriyat constitution.

Geelani, who died last week, was elected as the lifetime chairman of the amalgam, but he stepped down and dissociated from it last year.

He was avowedly a Pakistan supporter and had spearheaded the separatist movement in Jammu and Kashmir for over three decades.

Check out the latest videos by DH here: 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Syed Ali Shah Geelani
Jammu and Kashmir
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

10 Mammootty movies to watch on his birthday

10 Mammootty movies to watch on his birthday

Afghan universities deserted as Taliban puts new rules

Afghan universities deserted as Taliban puts new rules

Perseverance Mars rover gets its first piece of rock

Perseverance Mars rover gets its first piece of rock

London takes aim at NY with five-year financial plan

London takes aim at NY with five-year financial plan

Cubbon Park murals tell story of Bengaluru's open wells

Cubbon Park murals tell story of Bengaluru's open wells

DH Toon | Farmers' protest spell trouble for BJP

DH Toon | Farmers' protest spell trouble for BJP

In world first, Cuba starts Covid jabs for toddlers

In world first, Cuba starts Covid jabs for toddlers

China’s rocky relationship with the environment

China’s rocky relationship with the environment

Education: Policy and politics

Education: Policy and politics

A Paralympic dream that began at Mussoorie IAS academy

A Paralympic dream that began at Mussoorie IAS academy

 