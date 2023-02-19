Haryana Budget Session: Opposition set to corner govt on illegal mining, unemployment

The coming budget session of the Haryana Assembly is likely to be a stormy affair with the opposition Congress deciding to corner the ruling BJP-JJP alliance over a host of issues, including unemployment, law and order, illegal mining and drug addiction.

The session, which will begin on Monday, will be conducted in two phases, with the second one to happen between March 17 and March 22.

The session will begin with the Governor's address on Monday followed by a discussion on his address on February 21 and 22.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will be presenting the state's budget for 2023-24 on Thursday. The House will go in for a recess from February 24 to March 16.

Aftab Ahmed, Deputy Leader of the Haryana Congress Legislature Party, said the Congress will raise a host of issues in the budget session.

Ahmed said a few days ago that Congress will raise issues including, "illegal mining, unemployment, law and order, old pension scheme, increasing drug addiction, privatisation of education, allegations against the state minister Sandeep Singh and Parivar Pehchan Patra issue (family id card)."

"We will also raise the issues pertaining to the plight of cow shelters, shortage of electricity, dilapidated condition of roads, demand for permanent jobs for sanitation workers, non-compensation for damage to mustard and wheat crops, imposition of e-tendering on panchayats, etc," he said.

"Congress will seek answers from the government on every issue related to the public interest. The BJP-JJP will have to clarify its position on all its failures. The coalition government cannot run away from its responsibility," he said.

Indian National Lok Dal MLA Abhay Singh Chautala said his party will be raising issues of unemployment, farmers, and law and order in the state during the assembly session.