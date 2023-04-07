Haryana chief minister writes to LSE on Karan Kataria's discrimination allegations

The London School of Economics student Karan Kataria’s allegations of him facing discrimination and harassment at LSE, has seeped into political discourse in India. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has written to LSE based on the allegations made by Kataria, The Hindustan Times reported.

His letter says that Kataria is a bright student and he is feeling unsafe on the campus due to recent incidents.

My letter to London School of Economics regarding the safety and well-being of Mr. Karan Kataria and their response.@karanatLSE pic.twitter.com/QdtsD2D4PO — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) April 6, 2023

Kataria who hails from Haryana, is pursuing LLM from the University. He has alleged that he has been disqualified from the students’ union election without any substantial reason and he was discriminated against based on his race and beliefs. He has further accused without taking names that a smear campaign was run against him accusing him of being islamophobic, racist and homophobic.

I have faced personal, vicious, and targeted attacks due to the anti-India rhetoric and Hinduphobia. I demand that the @lsesu is transparent about its reasoning. I will not be a SILENT victim of Hinduphobia.

@LSEnews @HCI_London @BobBlackman pic.twitter.com/65LKaFAI7J — Karan Kataria (@karanatLSE) April 2, 2023

Khattar raised the issue by saying that such incidents have had an impact on his family and Kataria’s mother is in mental distress.

Thank you for this intervention, @mlkhattar ji. I am a proud Bharatiya, and your support means a lot to me and my family!@HCI_London https://t.co/TNfJ4Ykr7K — Karan Kataria (@karanatLSE) April 6, 2023

Kataria thanked CM Khattar for supporting him and said he is a proud Hindu.

However, the Vice Chancellor elect of LSE, Eric Neumayer has given an explanation that said, LSE doesn’t tolerate incidents of bullying, discrimination and harassment and Kataria has been disqualified for “breaking elections rules”.

Neumayer also informed that a review of the election process will take place and the well -being of Kataria will be taken care of.

According to The Quint report, the students of LSE had said that Kataria’s campaign was often aggressive and problematic.

