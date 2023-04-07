CM Khattar writes to LSE on Karan Kataria's allegations

Haryana chief minister writes to LSE on Karan Kataria's discrimination allegations

His letter says that Kataria is a bright student and he is feeling unsafe on the campus due to recent incidents

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 07 2023, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2023, 22:30 ist
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Credit: PTI Photo

The London School of Economics student Karan Kataria’s allegations of him facing discrimination and harassment at LSE, has seeped into political discourse in India. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has written to LSE based on the allegations made by Kataria, The Hindustan Times reported

His letter says that Kataria is a bright student and he is feeling unsafe on the campus due to recent incidents. 

Also Read | Indian student alleges anti-India smear campaign at leading London university
 

Kataria who hails from Haryana, is pursuing LLM from the University. He has alleged that he has been disqualified from the students’ union election without any substantial reason and he was discriminated against based on his race and beliefs.  He has further accused without taking names that a smear campaign was run against him accusing him of being islamophobic, racist and homophobic. 

 

Khattar raised the issue by saying that such incidents have had an impact on  his family and Kataria’s mother is in mental distress. 

 

Kataria thanked CM Khattar for supporting him and said he is a proud Hindu. 

However, the Vice Chancellor elect of LSE, Eric Neumayer has given an explanation  that said, LSE doesn’t tolerate incidents of bullying, discrimination and harassment and Kataria has been disqualified for “breaking elections rules”.

Neumayer also informed that a review of the election process will take place and the well -being of Kataria will be taken care of. 

According to The Quint report, the students of LSE had said that Kataria’s campaign was often aggressive and problematic. 
 

