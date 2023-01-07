Khattar keeps Sports portfolio held by Sandeep Singh

Haryana CM Khattar keeps Sports portfolio held by Minister Sandeep Singh

Singh will not remain a Sports minister and he has been removed so that a proper and fair inquiry takes place

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jan 07 2023, 16:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2023, 16:49 ist
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Credit: IANS Photo

The Sports portfolio which was given up by Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh following allegations of sexual harassment against him by a woman coach, will now be held by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday allocated the portfolio of Sports and Youth Affairs to Khattar in addition to his existing portfolios with immediate effect, according to an official notification.

It added that Singh will cease to hold the portfolio of Sports and Youth Affairs.

"The Governor of Haryana, on the advice of the Chief Minister...is pleased to allocate, with immediate effect, the portfolio of Sports and Youth Affairs to Shri Manohar Lal, Chief Minister, Haryana, in addition to his existing portfolios," the notification said.

Singh gave up the Sports portfolio on Sunday, saying he has taken the step on moral grounds. He claimed that the charges levelled against him by the woman coach were baseless. However, he had not resigned as a minister of the BJP government.

A few days ago, Khattar had said with Singh being the Sports minister, an issue might be raised that an impartial inquiry is not taking place.

Therefore, Singh will not remain a Sports minister and he has been removed so that a proper and fair inquiry takes place, he had said. However, the notification was issued on Saturday.

Singh, a first-time MLA, was booked under sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 A (sexual harassment), 354 B (compelling her to be naked), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on a complaint of the woman coach.

The Chandigarh Police has set up a Special Investigation Team to conduct a probe in the case.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana
India News

What's Brewing

Jack Ma: Visionary tycoon grounded by regulators

Jack Ma: Visionary tycoon grounded by regulators

Double-decker buses return to Bengaluru

Double-decker buses return to Bengaluru

Rescued sea turtles return to ocean after detox

Rescued sea turtles return to ocean after detox

DH Toon: 'No problem with the colour green'

DH Toon: 'No problem with the colour green'

Prince Harry faces flak over memoir revelations

Prince Harry faces flak over memoir revelations

Buzz words don’t move science forward

Buzz words don’t move science forward

 