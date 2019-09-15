Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar wants NRC in state

After the Northeastern state of Assam, the northern state of Haryana will be implementing the controversial National Register for Citizens (NRC).

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that an Assam-like NRC would be implemented in the state, where Assembly elections are around the corner.

While Khattar did not elaborate on his comments, the futility of an NRC exercise in a state like Haryana, where the influx of illegal migrants has arguably not been a matter of grave concern, is still unclear.

The chief minister made this statement in Panchkula near here on Sunday after he met with various dignitaries as part of the five-day "Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyanin" (people contact programme).

Khattar said that the state government was working on a fast pace on family identity cards and this data would also be used in the NRC.

Justice (retd) H S Bhalla, whom Khattar met on Sunday, is likely to tour Assam to study NRC data.

Inputs and assessments provided by Justice Bhalla could prove vital for the initiation the NRC process, said sources.

Khattar, in a way, said that Justice Bhalla’s visit to Assam to study NRC would be useful for the NRC to be established in the state.

Khattar also met former Admiral J S Lamba and Lt Gen (retired) Baljit Singh Jaiswal on Sunday.

Experts see Khattar’s statement on NRC as a move to project a ‘bold image’ of his government, as being projected at the national level by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.