Haryana CM moves resolution in state Assembly on Chandigarh issue

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday moved a resolution in the state assembly on the Chandigarh issue urging the Centre to not take any steps until all concerns related to the Punjab Reorganisation Act were addressed.

The House also urged the central government to take measures for the construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal in compliance with the Supreme Court order.

The move comes days after the Punjab assembly passed a resolution seeking immediate transfer of Chandigarh to the state, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accusing the Centre of trying to upset the balance in the administration of the Union Territory and other common assets.

Chandigarh is the common capital of Punjab and Haryana.

"This House notes with concern the resolution passed in the Legislative Assembly of Punjab on 1 April 2022 recommending that the matter for transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab be taken up with the central government," according to the resolution moved by Khattar during the special session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha here.

"The recent amendment in the rules of BBMB (Bhakra Beas Management Board) by the central government for appointment of whole-time members goes against the spirit of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966 which treats the river projects as common assets of the successor states of Punjab and Haryana," it said.

"Under these circumstances, this House resolved to urge the central government not to take any steps that would disturb the existing balance and to maintain harmony till all the issues emanating from the reorganisation of Punjab are settled," it added.

