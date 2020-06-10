COVID-19 positive undertrial accused escapes from hosp

Haryana: COVID-19 positive undertrial accused escapes from hospital in Jind, nabbed later

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jun 10 2020, 16:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2020, 16:07 ist
An COVID-19 positive undertrial accused, who was out on bail, escaped from a hospital in Haryana's Jind wearing a PPE kit, but was nabbed hours later, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

The undertrial Shiv Kumar was found COVID-19 positive on June 6, Deputy Superintendent of Police Kaptan Singh told PTI.

"He was released on bail two days ago on court orders. Since he was COVID-19 positive, he was admitted in the Jind Civil hospital. On Tuesday evening, heescaped through a window. However, we arrested him late in the night," the DSP said.

CCTV footage showed Kumar escaping wearing a PPE kit.

A case under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act and Section 188 IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) has been registered against Kumar, he said.

Chandigarh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Healthcare
Haryana
Jind

