Haryana: COVID-19 positive undertrial accused escapes from hospital in Jind, nabbed later

An COVID-19 positive undertrial accused, who was out on bail, escaped from a hospital in Haryana's Jind wearing a PPE kit, but was nabbed hours later, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

The undertrial Shiv Kumar was found COVID-19 positive on June 6, Deputy Superintendent of Police Kaptan Singh told PTI.

"He was released on bail two days ago on court orders. Since he was COVID-19 positive, he was admitted in the Jind Civil hospital. On Tuesday evening, heescaped through a window. However, we arrested him late in the night," the DSP said.

CCTV footage showed Kumar escaping wearing a PPE kit.

A case under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act and Section 188 IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) has been registered against Kumar, he said.