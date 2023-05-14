Haryana FDA seizes imported medicines worth over Rs 7 lakh from Turkey-based man

Haryana's Health Minister Anil Vij on Sunday said that after busting an international racket selling spurious injections for cancer, the state's Food and Drug Administration Department (FDA) has succeeded in seizing imported medicines worth more than Rs 7 lakh from a Turkey-based man, who was arrested recently.

All these medicines are related to cancer and diabetes, which were imported into India illegally, Vij said.

The minister said that the officers of the FDA questioned the accused, Mohammad Ali Tarmani, and recovered the stock of drugs, records, registers, documents etc. under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

These medicines were found in a room in Noida's Sector 62 where the accused was presently residing, he said, according to an official statement issued.

He said six types of medicines have been seized by the FDA officials after the disclosure of Ali during his police remand.

The accused had told his interrogators that the illegally imported drugs used for the treatment of cancer and diabetes were kept in green bags inside an almirah in the Noida room.

The accused said he did not have any import NOC related to these medicines and all these products were brought from Istanbul for sale through the distributors in his contact, according to the official statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Vij had said Haryana's FDA has busted an international racket selling spurious injections for cancer.

Four accused, including the foreign national, has been arrested in this case so far by a drug control officer.

The minister had then said on April 11, 2023, the World Health Organisation raised an alert that "spurious injection 'Defitelio 80 mg/ml, Batch no. 19G19A, Exp. 06/2023' having the manufacturer's label as 'Genium Sri, Piazza XX, Septiembre 2, Villa Guardia, 22079, Italy' is being marketed internationally".

After the WHO alert, the Haryana FDA laid a trap on April 21 and a person, identified as Sandeep Bhui, was nabbed in Gurugram for "selling spurious injection Defitelio 80 mg/ml with the same batch number and manufacturer label to decoy customers for Rs 2.50 lakh", he had said.

Vij had said that on April 21 itself, an email was sent to the original manufacturer whose name and address were on the label.

"The manufacturing company replied that the product was not authentic and further disclosed that the same batch was also identified in the United Arab Emirates and Kyrgyzstan..," he had said.

Among the accused, Tarmani was nabbed from Mumbai with the help of the local police and later brought to Gurugram.