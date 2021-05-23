Haryana govt extends coronavirus lockdown till May 31

Haryana government extends coronavirus lockdown till May 31

The Haryana government has termed the lockdown as 'Mahamari Alert/Surkshit Haryana (Epidemic Alert/Safe Haryana)'

PTI, Chandigarh,
  May 23 2021
  • updated: May 23 2021, 19:01 ist
Delhi- Gurugram Expressway near Kherki Daula Toll Plaza wears a deserted look during a lockdown imposed in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Haryana government on Sunday extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 31, according to an order issued here.

State Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan in the order said the lockdown, which was earlier imposed till May 24, has been extended by a week till 5 am on May 31.

In a bid to contain the coronavirus spread, the state government had first imposed the lockdown on May 3, which was extended every week since then.

The Haryana government has termed the lockdown as "Mahamari Alert/Surkshit Haryana (Epidemic Alert/Safe Haryana)".

The state has so far reported 7,33,628 infection cases, including 7,415 deaths.

 

