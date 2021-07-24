Haryana government increases dearness allowance from 17% to 28%

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced to increase the rate of dearness allowance from 17 per cent to 28 per cent.
The increase in dearness allowance will be applicable from July 1, an official spokesperson said.
The increased dearness allowance also includes the DA payable from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021, he said.
It will benefit about 2.85 lakh government employees and 2.62 lakh pensioners of the state, the spokesperson said.
It will put an additional burden of about Rs 210 crore per month on the state exchequer.
