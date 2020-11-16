Haryana Governor tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to hospital

Haryana Guv contracts Covid-19, admitted to hospital

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Nov 16 2020, 17:48 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2020, 17:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday and was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali in Punjab.

The 81-year-old Governor is currently admitted in the ICU, hospital sources told PTI.

"His condition is stable," a hospital official said.

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar in a tweet wished Arya a speedy recovery.

Earlier, CM Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, some of their ministerial colleagues, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta had contracted the infection and subsequently recovered from it.

