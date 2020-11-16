Haryana Governor tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to hospital

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday and was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali in Punjab.
The 81-year-old Governor is currently admitted in the ICU, hospital sources told PTI.
"His condition is stable," a hospital official said.
Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar in a tweet wished Arya a speedy recovery.
Earlier, CM Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, some of their ministerial colleagues, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta had contracted the infection and subsequently recovered from it.
