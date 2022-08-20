Haryana man takes his life over 'delay' in Canada visa

Haryana man takes his life over 'delay' in visa for Canada

His visa reached his home a day after he took the extreme step

PTI
PTI, Kurukshetra,
  • Aug 20 2022, 21:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2022, 22:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Apparently upset over the alleged delay in getting visa for Canada, a 23-year-old man here ended his life by jumping into the Narwana branch canal.

However, his visa reached his home a day after he took the extreme step.

His body was found floating from the canal on Friday evening, said police on Saturday.

Vikesh Saini, a resident of village Jhansa here, wanted to go to Canada for further education. He had recently completed his graduation.

Vikesh was upset as he was not getting his Canadian visa, said police.

Station House Officer (Jhansa) Rajpal Singh said Vikesh had left his home on the night of August 17. His family members and police started searching for him the next day. His relatives found his motorcycle and slippers on the bank of the canal.

The body was handed over to family members on Saturday after a post-mortem examination.

Canada
India
Visa
Suicide
India News

