Haryana moves SC against stay on 75% reservation in private jobs to locals

The Haryana government on Friday approached the Supreme Court against Punjab and Haryana High Court's direction to stay its law providing 75 per cent jobs in the private sector to local candidates, saying the order was passed in one minute and thirty seconds in the House without hearing the state.

The state government questioned the validity of the February 3 interim order by the High Court suspending the operation of the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act 2020.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter for urgent hearing before a bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana, which agreed to hear it on Monday. He also sought permission to place the High Court's order on record which was not out yet.

In its plea, the state government said the stay order was passed on a plea by Faridabad Industries Association in violation of the principle of natural justice as the High Court opened the hearing with a predetermined conclusion and did not afford any opportunity to its law officer.

"The order is completely in teeth of the law laid down by the Supreme Court which unambiguously held that if a legislation which pertains to reform or change should not be stayed at an interim stage," it said.

Maintaining that the HC's order was ex facie unsustainable and liable to be set aside, the state government said the 2020 Act was in no way arbitrary or unjust as the law was for a limited period of 10 years after January 15, 2022 and required every employer to hire 75 per cent local candidates to such posts where gross salary is less than Rs 50,000 per month. The amount was further reduced to Rs 30,000 per month.

Check out DH's latest videos