Haryana orders 7-day lockdown from May 3 to curb spread of Covid-19

Haryana government on Sunday ordered a 7-day long complete lockdown in the state to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Home Minister Anil Vij announced on Twitter.
3 मई दिन सोमवार से 7 दिन के लिए सारे हरियाणा में पूर्ण लॉक डाउन घोषित ।
— ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) May 2, 2021
The lockdown will be imposed beginning May 3, he said.
More to follow...
