Haryana orders 7-day lockdown from May 3 to curb spread of Covid-19

DH Web Desk
  • May 02 2021, 15:15 ist
  • updated: May 02 2021, 15:20 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Haryana government on Sunday ordered a 7-day long complete lockdown in the state to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Home Minister Anil Vij announced on Twitter. 

The lockdown will be imposed beginning May 3, he said.

More to follow... 

Anil Vij
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Haryana

