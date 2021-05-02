Haryana orders 7-day lockdown from May 3 to curb spread of Covid-19

Haryana government on Sunday ordered a 7-day long complete lockdown in the state to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Home Minister Anil Vij announced on Twitter.

3 मई दिन सोमवार से 7 दिन के लिए सारे हरियाणा में पूर्ण लॉक डाउन घोषित । — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) May 2, 2021

The lockdown will be imposed beginning May 3, he said.

