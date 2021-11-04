Haryana cuts VAT on fuel: You can now save Rs 12/litre

Haryana reduces VAT on petrol, diesel after Centre's excise duty cut

A day earlier, the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government too lowered the VAT rate on the two fuels, making them cheaper by Rs 12 per litre in the state

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Nov 04 2021, 12:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2021, 13:27 ist
Both petrol and diesel in entire Haryana will be cheaper by Rs 12 per litre, said CM. Credit: PTI Photo

With the Centre slashing excise duty on petrol and diesel, the Haryana government too announced a reduction in VAT on the fuels on Thursday, making them cheaper in the BJP-JJP-ruled state by Rs 12 per litre on Diwali.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took to Twitter to announce the measure.

"On the occasion of Diwali, the central government has announced a reduction in prices of petrol and diesel. Taking it forward, the Haryana government has also reduced the rate of VAT on petrol and diesel in the state.

"Now, both petrol and diesel in entire Haryana will be cheaper by Rs 12 per litre," the chief minister said.

A day earlier, the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government too lowered the VAT rate on the two fuels, making them cheaper by Rs 12 per litre in the state. Some other BJP-ruled states have lowered their VAT rates as well.

On Wednesday, the Narendra Modi government announced a cut in the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively, bringing down their retail rates from record highs.

Reducing the excise duty, the Union government urged states to commensurately reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

petrol price
fuel price hike
diesel prices
Haryana
VAT
India News
Manohar Lal Khattar
Excise duty

Related videos

What's Brewing

Will 'Annaatthe' set the cash registers ringing?

Will 'Annaatthe' set the cash registers ringing?

DH Toon | 'Happy Diwali from Modi govt'

DH Toon | 'Happy Diwali from Modi govt'

Older HPV vaccine cuts cervical cancer rate up to 87%

Older HPV vaccine cuts cervical cancer rate up to 87%

How much does a baleen whale eat?

How much does a baleen whale eat?

Meet the small-nation, carbon-negative club

Meet the small-nation, carbon-negative club

 