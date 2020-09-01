Haryana reports highest single-day spike of 1,450 Covid-19 cases

Haryana on Monday reported its highest single-day spike of 1,450 coronavirus cases, which took the infection tally in the state to 64,732, as per a medical bulletin issued on Monday.

The total fatalities increased to 689 with seven more deaths, it said.

Earlier, Haryana had reported its highest single-day spike of 1,397 coronavirus cases on August 26.

Former Haryana minister Krishan Lal Panwar was among the fresh cases.

While three fatalities were reported from Sirsa, two deaths were reported from Kaithal. One person each died in Panchkula and Faridabad districts, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

It said that among the districts which reported fresh cases were Panipat (154), Karnal (135), Ambala (114), Gurugram (113), Sonipat (109), Faridabad (103), Hisar (86), Panchkula (78) and Rohtak (73).

The bulletin said the number of active cases in the state stands at 11,371 while 52,672 people have been discharged after recovery.

It said as of Monday, the state has a recovery rate of 81.37 per cent, 1.06 per cent is the fatality rate while the rate at which infections are doubling is 34 days.

Meanwhile, in a tweet on Monday, former Minister Panwar said that his Covid-19 test results had come positive.

Panwar, a BJP leader, said he had been extensively touring the Baroda assembly constituency during the last one month.

The assembly seat in Sonipat district had fallen vacant in April after the demise of Congress legislator Shri Krishan Hooda.

Panwar appealed to party workers and others who came in contact with him during the past few days to get themselves tested.

Although the Election Commission is yet to announce a poll date and no party has so far named its candidate, leaders of various parties including the ruling BJP-JJP combine and the Congress have been touring the constituency to woo the voters.