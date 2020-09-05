Haryana reports its highest one-day jump in Covid-19 deaths, cases

Haryana on Saturday reported its highest single-day jump in number of Covid-19 deaths at 22, while a record spike of 2,289 cases pushed the infection tally to 74,272, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Just a day earlier, the state had recorded the biggest spike of 1,884 cases and 19 fatalities.

The total number of fatalities in the state rose to 781 with the addition of the fresh fatalities.

While Kurukshetra and Panchkula reported three deaths each, two fatalities each were from Gurugram, Ambala, Karnal, Hisar and Yamunanagar while one death each took place in Kaithal, Fatehabad, Sirsa, Bhiwani, Palwal and Rohtak, the bulletin said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Among the districts which reported big spike in cases on Saturday include Faridabad (284), Gurugram (265), Karnal (238), Panipat (226), Ambala (160), Panchkula (142) and Kurukshetra (100), according to the bulletin.

The state has 14,911 active Covid-19 cases while 58,580 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection.

As of Saturday, the state has a recovery rate of 78.87 per cent, fatality rate of 1.05 per cent while the rate at which infections are doubling is 33 days, the bulletin said.

Haryana is conducting 50,040 tests per million for the detection of the novel coronavirus, it said