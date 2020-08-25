Hate posts: Delhi Assembly panel to summon Facebook officials

A Delhi Assembly committee on Tuesday decided to summon Facebook officials following allegations that the social media giant did not adhere to its own policy on taking down hate posts by some BJP supporters fearing that it will anger the ruling party and will have adverse business implications.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Committee on Peace and Harmony headed by AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, which also had digital rights activist Nikhil Pahwa and Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, a senior journalist and co-author of ‘The Real Face of Facebook in India’.

After the panel meeting, Chadha said witnesses who deposed have spoken about an "unholy nexus" between Facebook and the BJP and the committee will further probe the allegations ranging from the role of Facebook in the riots in Delhi and other places.

The panel had taken up the matter after a report in the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), which claimed that Facebook India turned its face against hate posts by at least four Hindutva supporters, including a BJP MLA T Raja Singh, with its Public Policy head Ankhi Das saying that taking action against the supporters of the ruling BJP would be detrimental to its business interests.

The summoning of Facebook officials by the Delhi Assembly panel came close on the heels of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology headed by senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor asked the officials of the social media giant to present before the panel on September 1. The issue of the Parliamentary panel summoning Facebook officials was opposed by the BJP MPs.

Chadha said the committee believes that the Facebook action was a "direct assault on Indian democracy as this alleged nexus might compromise on free and fair elections in the country".

He also said he recognises the application of principles of natural justice and acknowledged it is incumbent upon the committee that Facebook should be called to present their side.

During his deposition, Guha said that Facebook is not content-neutral as it claims to be and there were sufficient circumstantial pieces of evidence which show an unholy nexus between the ruling dispensation and Facebook. He also highlighted the complicity of Facebook in forwarding a certain narrative at the cost of suppressing contrasting narratives, thus reducing the visibility of the content critical of the ruling dispensation.

He also claimed that the community standard guidelines, which is a comprehensive set of rules claimed to be uniformly applied by Facebook globally, have allegedly not been applied in India.

He alleged that Facebook, as well as WhatsApp, has a massive role in aggravating riot situations happening in the country including riots of Muzaffarnagar, Bengaluru and north-east Delhi.

The witnesses also alleged that Das along with some other Facebook officials have close links with the government and it must be investigated. Facebook is deliberately and intentionally hindering free and fair elections in our country by actively colluding with the current ruling dispensation, the witnesses were quoted in an official statement as saying.